Digital e-contracting: Loan lending in times of COVID-19

The global outbreak of Covid-19 caused disruptions in how business is done across sectors. As the pandemic unfolded, digital gradually became the preferred mode of conducting operations. With health and safety gaining predominance, social distancing and remote work became the norm. Thus, in all new transactions or commercial negotiations, the trickiest part has been the signing of documents as physical signing became redundant.

Due to social distancing norms and travel restrictions, physical execution of documents has become impossible. An effective solution that has arisen to overcome this challenge is the adoption of digital e-contracts. In the ongoing crisis, people with no credit cards and no eligibility for formal loans realise that they might need credit suddenly. As a result, they are turning to digital platforms to procure loans from lenders.

Growth of Digital Lending

While the demand for credit is growing, new challenges have arisen on the scene for lenders. The pandemic resulted in job losses, salary cuts and furloughs. This led to mounting delinquencies leaving lenders wary. As a result, many lenders have tightened norms for loan lending. They have made the underwriting process much more stringent.

In addition, the moratorium on loan repayments might lead borrowers to expect relief. In this case, defaults and delinquencies can rise in future, further impacting delinquency rates. Against this backdrop, lenders will need to deploy digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to gauge the risk profiles of potential borrowers. Though new-age lenders have already embraced digital tools, traditional ones are yet to begin using them.

To remain relevant, digital technologies have become essential. These technologies offer seamless and speedy experience of loan origination to borrowers. They have improved the whole process right from application to loan closure. Digital lending processes enable swift loan disbursals, specifically to smaller borrowers. Moreover, lenders can use analytics to periodically review customer data. This way they can track the changes that happen in risk profiles of borrowers. By using multiple alternate data points, lenders can build machine learning models. These models help them tweak credit assessment of existing customers in real-time. By doing so, they are able to maximise the value of a customer and determine the amount to lend.

Digital lending offers benefits to both borrowers and lenders. It helps reduce the time and effort needed to complete loan applications. In the long term, digital lending has the potential to expand loan volumes overall. Also, loan under process can come down effectively, unlike conventional lending. And, it reduces the cost of lending as well.

Digital lending further allows greater and faster scalability. Besides, by using digital tools in periodic reviews and due diligence of customer risk profiles, lenders’ risks are reduced. This enables lenders to serve their customers better. With analytics, lenders can also gauge the creditworthiness of new customers. Moreover, customer satisfaction increases in due course, improving the lender-borrower relationship.

Role of E-Contracts in Digital Lending

Fintech innovation of digital e-contract has proven to be revolutionary. It has eliminated the shortcomings of using paper documents. Digital e-contracts provide a better lending experience to all those involved in the lending cycle: lender, dealer and borrower. The modern lending process, by integrating e-contracts, offers huge advantages over the traditional process. With digital e-contracts, lenders are able to process loans quickly. They are also able to deliver documents timely and securely.

With digital e-contracts incorporated into loan origination, lenders are able to streamline processes, reduce the inherent costs and increase the probability of booking loans. Especially the high-volume lenders are able to save time and costs with every transaction made.

Digital e-contracts also eliminate security risks inherent in paper loan origination process. These include risks related to signer authentication, records regulation, and process auditing.

Overall, digital e-contracts have been providing a superior loan processing experience. The faster, smoother, and seamless loan origination procedures have empowered lenders to address one of the most common complaints – reduce the time taken in financing paperwork.

Summing Up

The global pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the growth of digital lending processes. Given the economic impact and the urgency to return to the growth trajectory, digital lending has become a necessity. Loan origination is inching towards an entirely digitized process. E-contract is playing a defining role here. Moreover, the market is becoming highly competitive. Consequently, lenders are looking to increase lending efficiency and grow their respective portfolios. For this, they are leveraging the real value of integrating digital e-contracts.

The author, Shubhradeep Nandi, is Co-founder and CEO at PiChain Labs. The views expressed are personal