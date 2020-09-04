Finance Digital brokerages see rise in business amid COVID-19 pandemic; hiring activity picks up Updated : September 04, 2020 12:18 PM IST Digital brokerages have seen a huge surge in their business, as more customers are shifting to trading as a means of saving. Angel Broking also claims to have witnessed an uptick in their business. With millennial, especially the first time traders entering the market, there is a spike in trading activity on trading platforms. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply