DHFL to sell its entire wholesale book worth Rs 35,000 crore to Oaktree Capital, says report

Updated : October 14, 2019 11:47 AM IST

Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) has signed a pact with Oaktree Capital to sell its entire Rs 35,000 crore wholesale book.
The development comes as DHFL’s project loans have amounted to Rs 35,078 crore, while those on account of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) stand at Rs 11,967 crore.
The banks are working on the resolution proposal submitted by DHFL and have signed the inter-creditor agreement.
