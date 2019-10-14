DHFL to sell its entire wholesale book worth Rs 35,000 crore to Oaktree Capital, says report

Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) has signed a pact with Oaktree Capital to sell its entire Rs 35,000 crore wholesale book, reported The Economic Times. The non-binding term sheet signed by the two parties will be valid until February.

“DHFL has signed a non-binding term sheet with Oaktree Capital for Rs 35,000 crore of its wholesale book … It is for lenders led by the SBI [the State Bank of India] to move ahead with the sale,” the report quoted a person aware of the development as saying. The development comes as DHFL’s project loans have amounted to Rs 35,078 crore, while those on account of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) stand at Rs 11,967 crore.

The banks are working on the resolution proposal submitted by DHFL and have signed the inter-creditor agreement, the report added. The banks are looking at the plan which also includes a proposal to convert a portion of the firm’s debt into 50 percent equity which will lead to the halving of promoter Wadhawan family’s stake to 20 percent.