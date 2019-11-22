#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
DHFL takeover by RBI to test India's bankruptcy laws

Updated : November 22, 2019 11:37 AM IST

With nearly 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) owed to its staggering 85,000-plus list of financial creditors, DHFL's insolvency will be by far the largest process handled by tribunals in the three years since the bankruptcy code was enacted.
DHFL's financial creditors range from banks to mutual funds and pension funds to deposit holders, which bankers and lawyers say could lead to conflicts over how any recoveries from the process are apportioned.
