DHFL set to present resolution proposal to lenders on July 11
Updated : July 09, 2019 04:26 PM IST
When the stake sale is executed, the promoter Kapil Wadhawan’s stake may fall from almost 40 percent currently to 20-25 percent.
A source told CNBC-TV18 that DHFL has liabilities to the tune of Rs 2,300-2,500 crore that is coming up for repayment to retail investors in the next few months.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more