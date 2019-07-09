DHFL set to present resolution proposal to lenders on July 11

Cash-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) is set to present a resolution proposal to its lenders on July 11, sources involved in the negotiations told CNBC-TV18.

DHFL is likely to propose September 25 as the longstop date for reaching an agreement with a private equity investor for a potential stake sale deal and finalise the debt restructuring proposal, sources said, and it expects to raise as much as Rs 7,000 crores via this deal.

The mortgage lender is currently understood to be in talks with four private equity players for a potential deal, namely, Aion Capital (Joint Venture between Apollo Global Management and ICICI Ventures), Cerberus Capital, Lone Star and KKR. Among these, Aion Capital and Cerberus Capital are seen as the front-runners to acquire the stake in DHFL, as per sources, who said that talks with KKR and Lone Star may not materialise.

When the stake sale is executed, the promoter Kapil Wadhawan’s stake may fall from almost 40 percent currently to 20-25 percent, as per the proposal that DHFL is set to present to its lenders, said sources. A person aware of the talks told CNBC-TV18 that the potential private equity investors have been in touch with the banks as well, and have sought comfort that they would continue funding support after the deal is executed.

Further, DHFL is also likely to propose extending the repayment schedule as part of the restructuring plan, and will also seek some moratorium, or a new line of credit from banks, sources said.

During the normal course of business, DHFL used to disburse about Rs 3,500 crore each month, and therefore to continue conducting its business on a smaller scale, DHFL is likely to seek fresh loans from banks to the tune of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore per month for at least one year in its proposal, a source explained.

If banks agree to provide further capital support to the mortgage lender, it will propose to repay them back via securitisation of the loan at the end of the six month period, as per sources.

A source told CNBC-TV18 that DHFL has liabilities to the tune of Rs 2,300-2,500 crore that is coming up for repayment to retail investors in the next few months, and would, therefore, need the lenders’ support.

The final resolution plan will be shaped under Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new stressed assets circular of June 7, in consultation with all the lenders in the consortium and SBI Caps, which is acting as the advisor to the lenders, CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier.

According to a Morgan Stanley report dated June 5, DHFL had a total debt of Rs 1,06,320 crore, which included bank loans to the tune of Rs 38,230 crore. State Bank of India, with Rs 8,800 crore of exposure is the highest lender, followed by Bank of Baroda with Rs 4,490 crore exposure, Bank of India Rs 3,560 crore exposure, Union Bank of India with Rs 2,510 crore, Canara Bank with Rs 2,400 crore and so on, the same report showed