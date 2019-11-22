Business
DHFL resolution plan: RBI appoints 3-member Advisory Committee to help the Administrator
Updated : November 22, 2019 01:07 PM IST
The three members of the Advisory Committee include, Dr Rajiv Lall, NS Kannan and NS Venkatesh.
The central bank also appointed R. Subramaniakumar, ex-MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, as the administrator of DHFL under Section 45-IE (2) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
The RBI superseded the Board of Directors of DHFL owing to governance concerns and defaults by DHFL in meeting various payment obligations.
