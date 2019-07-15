DHFL Q4 Results: Notes to accounts more vital than numbers

As far as numbers go, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) posted losses of Rs 2,223 crore in the fourth quarter due to higher provisions. DHFL fair-valued Rs 34,818 crore of its builder and SRA (slum rehabilitation) loans and wrote them down by Rs 3,190 crore. This write-down required provisions to be boosted to Rs 3,280 crore and hence the losses.

Among others, it’s assets under management (AUM) fell by 5.3 percent because of several loan sales. NPAs rose to 2.74 percent against only 0.96 percent a year ago.



Cobrapost had pointed to procedural lapses and documentation deficiencies on many loan accounts and alleged wrong end-use. Independent Chartered Accountants appointed by the company reported to StatutoryAuditors; the auditors wanted more areas covered; the company wrote to loanees where end-use was not monitored, but replies have not yet come. The company said adjustments will be made after replies come. DHFL has not specified the loan amounts involved.

Rs 4018 crore of intercorporate deposits (ICDs) are to be repaid shortly; Rs 1,037crore of ICDs were converted to term loans. DHFL management said no adjustments needed on these.

Lacunae found in documents of Rs 20,750 crore of loans but no adjustment needed, said the NBFC.

Cheques of Rs 1,875 crore of loanees not banked

Rs 34,818 crore of SRA and developer loans ( including Rs 16,487 crore of loanees, whose cheques were unbanked) written down to Rs 31,628 crore.

Deficiencies in expected credit loss calculation, which aren’t material, said the company.





We only have management views on the ICDS and the poorly documented loans. Hence, more write-downs to fair value can’t be ruled out.



Stressed loans of Rs 16,487 core can become NPAs. It’s possible these interest payments are overdue but not NPAs. But they are stressed and if they default, then NPAs will go to 21 percent.



Regulator NHB says the company is under capitalised. Here, the NHB's views, and not the company’s, will prevail.



In short, DHFL faces two major hurdles:



1) Auditors have to sign off and agree that the write-downs, valuations and deficiencies are only as much as the company is claiming.