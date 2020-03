Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd's (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan facing money laundering charges in the Yes Bank case have refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing health risk arising from coronavirus.

The Wadhawan brothers were summoned by the agency repeatedly for questioning in connection with their dealings with the crisis-hit bank.

According to ED sources, both Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan are untraceable at the moment. They were first summoned by the agency on March 10 and were supposed to reappear on March 13.

After duo did not appear before the agency on March 13, fresh summons were issued followed by another round of summons on March 16.

In a letter addressed to the agency, Dheeraj Wadhawan said, "In the current environment of the coronavirus, it is a government directive to curtail travel."

Meanwhile, Dheeraj in another letter said, "Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, and with my already-compromised health and age, I am at high risk, and consequently, for my own health and safety, it is difficult for me to travel to Mumbai. I would request you to appreciate that in today's circumstances, health is a priority."

The ED has been investigating transactions worth Rs 3,700 crore between DHFL and Yes Bank. The ED is probing alleged quid pro quo between the two business groups and their promoters.