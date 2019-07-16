DHFL needs Rs 3,000 crore equity infusion for survival, says report

Crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corp (DHFL) needs about Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore of fresh equity investment to continue lending operations, Mint reported citing two people aware of the development.

The National Housing Bank has put DHFL's FY18 capital adequacy ratio, which measures the bank's capital in relation to its risk-weighted assets, at 10.24 percent, much lower than DHFL's assessment of 15.29 percent, and the regulatory minimum of 12 percent, the report said citing data from DHFL's notes to accounts.

DHFL, which reported a quarterly loss of Rs 2,224 crore on Saturday, said that it does not concur with the housing finance regulator's observation and will soon issue a response, the report said.