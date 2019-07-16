cnbctv-18 budget 2019
DHFL needs Rs 3,000 crore equity infusion for survival, says report

Updated : July 16, 2019 08:17 AM IST

The National Housing Bank has put DHFL's FY18 capital adequacy ratio at 10.24 percent, much lower than DHFL's assessment of 15.29 percent: report
DHFL said that it does not concur with the housing finance regulator's observation and will soon issue a response, the report said.
DHFL needs Rs 3,000 crore equity infusion for survival, says report
DCB Bank Q1 Results: Here are the key expectations

Federal Bank Q1 results preview: Key things to watch out for

Infosys or TCS: Which stock brokerages prefer post Q1 earnings?

