DHFL may form JV prior to proposed stake sale, says report

Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) is likely to form a joint venture ahead of its proposed stake sale, reported The Economic Times.

The existing promoters — the Wadhawan family — may own an equal share along with the prospective partner in the JV with their holding falling to about 20 percent from 39.8 percent now, the report said citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Sources told the newspaper that the company is looking at the stake sale as a key part of its revival.

At least three private equity firms have submitted non-binding bids, which includes AION, Cerberus and Lone Star and the new investor will likely be brought on board before August 15, the report said.