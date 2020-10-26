  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

DHFL lenders unhappy with bids; seek revised offers from all suitors by October 31

Updated : October 26, 2020 10:52 PM IST

Four suitors -- Oaktree Capital Management, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Properties and SC Lowy -- made detailed presentations on their offer to the lenders in the creditors committee meeting on October 26.
DHFL lenders unhappy with bids; seek revised offers from all suitors by October 31

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement