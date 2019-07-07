DHFL lenders sign creditor agreement; may take up to 40% haircut under the resolution plan
Updated : July 07, 2019 02:09 PM IST
Initial estimates done by banks in consultation with Alvarez and Marsel show that banks will have to take a 35 to 40 percent 'haircut' on their exposure.
Kotak Mahindra Bank and DCB Bank were yet to sign the ICA agreement as on July 5, and are expected to do so by Monday.
