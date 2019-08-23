Finance
DHFL lenders set to declare 65% of its loans as unsustainable, says report
Updated : August 23, 2019 08:37 AM IST
As per the sources in the know, of the total Rs 24,700 crore of unsustainable debts or the portion of the loans that crisis led HFC company through its cash flow, Rs 760 crore will be converted to equity at Rs 54 per share, the report said.
Sustainable loans of Rs 13,300 crore will receive an annual interest of 8.5 percent which has to be repaid over eight years, the report added.Â
As per the company's investor presentation, DHFL's total bank debt amounts to Rs 38,000 crore as on December 31.Â Â
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more