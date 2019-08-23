Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks shaky before US Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech
Oil prices eke out small gains ahead of US Fed Chair speech
Rupee edges lower after flat opening, bond yields rise
Home Finance
Finance

DHFL lenders set to declare 65% of its loans as unsustainable, says report

Updated : August 23, 2019 08:37 AM IST

As per the sources in the know, of the total Rs 24,700 crore of unsustainable debts or the portion of the loans that crisis led HFC company through its cash flow, Rs 760 crore will be converted to equity at Rs 54 per share, the report said.
Sustainable loans of Rs 13,300 crore will receive an annual interest of 8.5 percent which has to be repaid over eight years, the report added.Â 
As per the company's investor presentation, DHFL's total bank debt amounts to Rs 38,000 crore as on December 31.Â Â 
DHFL lenders set to declare 65% of its loans as unsustainable, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV