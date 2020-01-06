DHFL gets committee of creditors’ approval to resume lending operations, says report

The committee of creditors (CoC) to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) has approved a plan under which the mortgage lender will resume advancing home loans beginning with Rs 500 crore a month to arrest the decline in its loan book, reported Mint.

A document from the central bank-appointed administrator showed DHFL is recovering Rs 1,700-1,800 crore from past loans every month, the report added.

After setting aside money for securitization payments and operational expenses, it can restart disbursements of Rs 500 crore per month, the document, seen by the newspaper, mentioned.

Suffering from a liquidity crunch, the mortgage lender has not disbursed loans in more than six months that also led to a series of defaults in repaying debt.