DHFL crisis: Lenders appoint advisors, discuss potential reconstitution of board
Updated : July 03, 2019 02:08 PM IST
The SBI, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank-led consortium has appointed SBI Caps as the advisor for the resolution process of DHFL.
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has been appointed as the legal counsel to the consortium of lenders for this process.
