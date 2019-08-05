DHFL crisis: How to resolve NBFC stress

The stress faced by housing finance companies (HFC) and non-bank finance companies (NBFC) continues to preoccupy investors and banks, leading to an all-round caution, distrust and, hence, lack of funds for economic activity. In this column, I am proposing one immediate way to stop the contagion. How about passing the FRDI or the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, with appropriate tweaks, as an ordinance.

The FRDI Bill sought to establish a Resolution Corporation (RC) comprising members of the various financial regulators i.e. RBI, Sebi, Irdai and PFRDA along with the concerned ministries—finance and corporate affairs. This corporation and/or the concerned regulators were to grade the risks to the financial entities that they regulate as low, moderate, high, imminent and critical.

Once an entity is considered critical, it is taken over by the RC which seeks to resolve it either through a merger or by restructuring that is “bailing-in”. Bailing in means asking the current creditors to save the entity by taking haircuts or extending maturities proportionately or by converting debt into equity.

The Bill was withdrawn because it expected bank depositors also to take proportionate cuts. There was some misunderstanding here. Firstly, a minimum Rs 1 lakh of every deposit was not to be touched. Secondly, the bail-in, one interpretation said, was to apply only to future deposits, where depositors would sign in their right to be bailed-in.

Be that as it may, since the big opposition came from bank depositors, why not now reconsider the FRDI Bill by excluding banks. Indeed, if passing an FRDI ordinance including insurance companies as well will take time, we may even consider passing the ordinance only for NBFCs and HFCs.



The regulators (mostly RBI) will be forced to do a quick asset quality review (AQR) of the more vulnerable entities and give them an internal rating.



Once a company is deemed to be critical and has been taken under resolution, it will become immune against legal action.



The ordinance may empower the creditors to take suitable resolution action as they know the commercial interest best and the RC may be a supervisory authority.



To be sure, this suggestion has loose ends, but these can be quickly tied up by legal eagles like Vidhi or National Institute of Public Finance and Policy or AZB, who parented the FRDI Bill.

However, there is a good reason to rush this bill ( even if applicable only to NBFCs and HFCs) as an ordinance. The reason is the imminent danger that any resolution of companies like DHFL may get thwarted if even one investor takes the creditors to court. This ordinance can give some immunity when the resolution process is on. It can also provide the waterfall or priority list of competing lenders such as secured and unsecured.

Last week, very encouragingly, the Insurance regulator Irdai permitted insurance companies to sign the inter-creditor agreement along with banks for the resolution of stressed companies. Sebi is probably finding it tougher to give mutual funds similar permission since funds are investors, not technically loanees or lenders. An ordinance like the FRDI will cross these hurdles for now by providing a waterfall.

Last week, for a moment, investors worried that DSP Asset Management Co was taking DHFL to court for dues. It appeared the resolution would go into a prolonged limbo until DSP sources clarified that their move was for interest due before the creditor agreement was signed and that they do not want to stymie the resolution. Yet, the threat remains.