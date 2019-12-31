DHFL creditors submit claims worth Rs 87,000 crore to resolution professional
Updated : December 31, 2019 06:40 AM IST
All DHFL creditors, including banks, bondholders, insurance and mutual fund companies attended the meeting.
As per the latest available data, the company received Rs 86,892.30 crore from financial creditors including lenders, bondholders and Nabard among others.
