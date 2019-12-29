DHFL creditors committee to hold first meeting under IBC on Monday
Updated : December 29, 2019 07:53 PM IST
DHFL’s creditors, including banks, mutual funds, insurance, and pension funds, among others are all expected to be part of the first meeting on Monday.
Plans to restart business of the mortgage lender, and the claims submitted against the company are among some of the key discussion points.
In parallel, banks are also likely to consider taking the promoters of DHFL, Wadhawans, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for their personal guarantee against loans given to the mortgage lender.
