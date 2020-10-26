  • SENSEX
DHFL creditors' committee meet today; lenders may seek revised offers

Updated : October 26, 2020 03:14 PM IST

US-based distressed asset fund Oaktree Capital Management has offered the highest recovery to lenders with an offer of Rs 28,000 crores for its entire book.
Piramal Enterprises has offered Rs 15,000 crore in total to acquire DHFL’s retail book.
Hong Kong-based SC Lowy has offered only Rs 1,300 crore for the wholesale book.
Closing Bell: Market slips over 1% led by metal stocks, Nifty below 11,800; RIL ends nearly 4% lower

Oil companies to start OTP-based LPG cylinder delivery from November 1: All you need to know

Still rising: Lewis Hamilton makes F1 history with 92nd win

