DHFL creditors' committee meet today; lenders may seek revised offers

The committee of creditors for Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) is meeting today to deliberate on the four offers received for the firm under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC). CNBC-TV18 was the first to report on the bids received for DHFL on October 17.

US-based distressed asset fund Oaktree Capital Management has offered the highest recovery to lenders with an offer of Rs 28,000 crores for its entire book, CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported. Oaktree’s offer includes approximately Rs 12,000 crore as upfront cash, and the remaining in the form of non-convertible debentures to be paid over seven years with a coupon of 6.5 percent.

Piramal Enterprises has offered Rs 15,000 crore in total to acquire DHFL’s retail book, CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported. Piramal Enterprises’ offer includes an upfront cash payment of Rs 9,000 crores and another Rs 6,000 crore in the form of debt instruments, people familiar with the matter said.

Adani Properties’ offer for the wholesale book is about Rs 1,600-1,800 crore, added one of the sources.

Hong Kong-based SC Lowy has offered only Rs 1,300 crore for the wholesale book, as per people in the know.

Oaktree Capital’s offer guarantees the maximum recovery for lenders at a little over 30 percent, and is likely to be favoured over others, said a banker in the know. However, this person added, banks would like to negotiate the offer higher and will be holding discussions with suitors to revise the offers upwards.

DHFL is the first financial services company to be sent to NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It is facing claims of Rs 87,031 crore from financial creditors under NCLT.

Its large lenders include State Bank of India (incl SBI Singapore) with Rs 10,083 crore exposure, Bank of India with Rs 4,125 crore exposure, Canara Bank with Rs 2681 crore, NHB with Rs 2,434 crore, Union Bank of India with Rs 2,378 crore, Syndicate Bank with Rs 2,229 crore, Bank of Baroda with Rs 2,075 crore, Indian Bank with Rs 1,552 crore, Central Bank with Rs 1,389 crore, IDBI Bank with Rs 999 crore, and HDFC Bank with Rs 361 crore.

DHFL had total assets amounting to Rs 79,800 crore as of March 2020, as per its annual report. Of these, Rs 50,227 cr of assets forming 63 percent of the total portfolio were reported as non-performing assets (gross NPAs). Of this, its retail book stood at Rs 33,500 crore, with gross NPAs of Rs 7,147 crore forming 21.32 percent of the total portfolio.

The wholesale book, including SRA loans, stood at Rs 42,860 crore, of which a whopping Rs 39,690 crore or 92.61 percent of the entire portfolio is categorized as gross NPAs.