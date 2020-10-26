Finance DHFL creditors' committee meet today; lenders may seek revised offers Updated : October 26, 2020 03:14 PM IST US-based distressed asset fund Oaktree Capital Management has offered the highest recovery to lenders with an offer of Rs 28,000 crores for its entire book. Piramal Enterprises has offered Rs 15,000 crore in total to acquire DHFL’s retail book. Hong Kong-based SC Lowy has offered only Rs 1,300 crore for the wholesale book. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.