Back in 1973, American baseball legend Yogi Berra's Mets were struggling at the bottom of their division. So much so, that there were talks Berra might lose the manager's job over the team's poor performance. "Is it over, Yogi?" asked a reporter.

"It ain't over till it's over," replied Berra, whose team then went on to win the division.

Forty eight years later, Berra's words perfectly describe the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd situation. While Piramal was never the clear highest bidder -- it eventually emerged on top, securing a landslide vote in favour of its proposal, which was lower than rival Okatree's in absolute terms.

On Friday, 93.65 percent of the committee of creditors (CoC) voted in favour of Piramal Group's resolution plan which offers a total of Rs 37,250 crore to DHFL's lenders. After taking the voting results on record, the creditors committee has decided to issue the "Letter of Intent" to Piramal Group this week itself, two people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

Even before the resolution plan was put to vote, the bickering between rivals Piramal Group and US-based Oaktree Capital – each crying foul over the other's proposal – may have sowed the seeds for a legal battle ahead. Oaktree Capital considered legal action against the creditor's committee during the process, as it feared the lenders were showing bias in their judgement, CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported.

Several people involved in the discussions said it is very likely that Oaktree Capital will challenge the creditors' decision to pick Piramal over its bid in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). So far, however, Oaktree has not officially moved court, nor issued a statement on the decision.

But Oaktree's move is not the only challenge Piramal may have to face. Retail public depositors, who voted against all the resolution plans, are considering filing an application at NCLT to seek full repayment of their dues.

Against total claims of Rs 5,375 crore, Piramal Group proposes to pay Rs 1,241 crore to fixed deposit holders, several people in the know said. Piramal has also proposed to pay retail depositors with less than Rs 2 lakh in full, subject to the approval from the CoC, added one of the people quoted earlier.

The third challenge may come from the existing equity shareholders, whose capital will be completely written off as per Piramal Group's plan, which involves merging DHFL into PCHFL, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. However, equity is risk capital, and norm dictates that when a company is bankrupt, the risk capital gets written off completely.

The administrator of DHFL has already filed several cases of fraud against the erstwhile promoters of the company -- Kapil Wadhawan -- which are currently being heard in NCLT. This is also a matter the new owners of DHFL will have to deal with.

DHFL had total assets amounting to Rs 79,800 crore as of March, 2020 -- as per its annual report. Of this, Rs 50,227 crore of assets forming 63 percent of the total portfolio were reported as non-performing assets (gross NPAs). Of this, its retail book stood at Rs 33,500 crore, with gross NPAs of Rs 7,147 crore forming 21.32 percent of the total portfolio. The wholesale book, including SRA loans, stood at Rs 42,860 crore, of which a whopping Rs 39,690 crore or 92.61 percent of the entire portfolio is categorised as gross NPAs.