DHFL board approves audited financial report, panel formed to finalise resolution plan

Cash-strapped mortgage lender DHFL's board on Monday approved the audited financial report for Q4 and FY19. Apart from a few re-groupings, audited report is in line with the unaudited numbers released on July 13.

“The board took on record that the company has received non-binding indicative term sheets as part of the proposed corporate restructuring of the company and any proposals approved will constitute a part of the resolution plan,” DHFL informed the exchanges after the board meeting on Monday.

A panel has been set up to formulate, consider and finalise a resolution plan for debt recast. The committee is also empowered to call shareholder meetings to implement the resolution plan.

DHFL promoters are looking to divest half of their stake (about 39 percent) to raise about Rs 5,000 crore.