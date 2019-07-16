cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Finance

DHFL auditors seek more info on financials

Updated : July 16, 2019 06:25 AM IST

The sources said auditors have sought additional information on the company's financials under Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013
On Monday, DHFL said it is working with stakeholders and creditors to ensure resolution of liquidity issues, without any haircut to the lenders
DHFL auditors seek more info on financials
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

DCB Bank Q1 Results: Here are the key expectations

DCB Bank Q1 Results: Here are the key expectations

Federal Bank Q1 results preview: Key things to watch out for

Federal Bank Q1 results preview: Key things to watch out for

Infosys or TCS: Which stock brokerages prefer post Q1 earnings?

Infosys or TCS: Which stock brokerages prefer post Q1 earnings?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV