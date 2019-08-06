#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

DHFL assures lenders of no haircuts under resolution plan

Updated : August 06, 2019 01:23 PM IST

DHFL, the fourth-biggest housing finance company in India, has roughly Rs 1 trillion ($14.15 billion) of debt and is in the process of seeking lender approval on a restructuring designed to help it ride out a liquidity crunch and restart its lending business.
Last month, DHFL filed its long-delayed audited results for the quarter ended March 31, and revealed that its auditors had raised several red flags around its numbers.
DHFL assures lenders of no haircuts under resolution plan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

SRF shares rally 14% on robust June-quarter results

SRF shares rally 14% on robust June-quarter results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV