Finance
DHFL assures lenders of no haircuts under resolution plan
Updated : August 06, 2019 01:23 PM IST
DHFL, the fourth-biggest housing finance company in India, has roughly Rs 1 trillion ($14.15 billion) of debt and is in the process of seeking lender approval on a restructuring designed to help it ride out a liquidity crunch and restart its lending business.
Last month, DHFL filed its long-delayed audited results for the quarter ended March 31, and revealed that its auditors had raised several red flags around its numbers.
