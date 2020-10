Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank is looking for a new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), weeks after Sunil Gubaxani was ousted from the position by the bank’s shareholders.

In an advertisement placed with a newspaper, Dhanlaxmi Bank said it is looking for an MD & CEO “who will steer the Bank during a critical phase of recovery during challenging times.”

“The candidate should be a leader of exceptional integrity, who will be able to steer the Bank to greater heights without compromising its unique heritage, while also implementing its vision and mission,” the advertisement read.

In the bank’s Annual General Meeting held on September 30, over 90 percent of votes were polled against Sunil Gurbaxani’s appointment as MD & CEO. Gurbaxani had been appointed to the position by Reserve Bank only in February earlier this year. Following this development, the RBI appointed a Committee of Directors to take the interim charge until a new CEO is appointed.

As per Dhanlaxmi Bank’s advertisement, the candidates applying for the position must have “all-round Banking experience of at least 25 years as a Commercial Banker,” preferably in positions such as branch operation, treasury, risk management, etc. The candidates should also have been in the rank of a General Manager or above for at least the last two years, and have a minimum graduate degree. The bank specified the age limit for potential candidates as 52 to 63 years, as per the notice issued.