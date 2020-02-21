#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Dewan Housing chairman Kapil Wadhawan gets bail in Mirchi case

Updated : February 21, 2020 03:51 PM IST

Kapil Wadhawan was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to the ED, Kapil Wadhawan was instrumental in laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi.
A sum of Rs 12,773 crore was siphoned off from DHFL on the pretext of providing loans to one lakh fictitious customers, the ED said.
