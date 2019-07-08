In association with
Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul

Updated : July 08, 2019 07:53 AM IST

The plan represents a major retreat from trading by Deutsche Bank, which for years had tried to compete as a major force on Wall Street.
The bank will scrap its global equities business and scale back its investment bank. It expects a 2.8 billion euro ($3.1 billion) net loss in the second quarter as a result of restructuring charges.
The overhaul, one of several over the past few years, signals that Deutsche is coming to terms with its failure to keep pace with Wall Street's big hitters such as JP Morgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs.
cnbc two logos
