Finance
Deutsche Bank likely to exit India equities trading business, may sack all 35 employees, says report
Updated : July 09, 2019 08:19 AM IST
Deutsche Equities India, the trading arm of Deutsche Bank, is in the process of unwinding its India operations: report
Deutsche Equities India employs 35 people, all of whom could face the job axe, the report said.
