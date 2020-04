Deposits are the bread and butter (money source) of any bank. There are various kinds of deposits like current account, savings deposits, term deposits, bulk deposits and so on. Of late, we have seen some massive drawing down of deposits by state governments from private sector banks.

The move was largely triggered by the moratorium on YES Bank, which brought to the fore the risk of losing deposits if a bank were to go belly up. IndusInd Bank has indicated that they have lost 10-11 percent of their deposits quarter on quarter due to state governments withdrawing deposits; while RBL Bank has stated that they lost nearly 8 percent or their deposits QOQ due to similar withdrawals.

One question that arises is: What’s the big deal if deposits are withdrawn?

For starters, banks give out loans on the basis of deposits accrued (acquired) on their balance sheet. The withdrawal of sticky term deposits by state governments is a big issue given the fact that long term deposits are lost and banks can face a liquidity crunch as it has to replace such deposits with money from another source. IndusInd Bank did replace the deposits with short term maturing money market instruments. This could create a mismatch in maturities of their assets and liabilities.

Over the past few quarters, we have seen how asset liability mismatches have led to a sharp decline in valuations of NBFCs and created deep trust deficits. The importance of asset liability management for a bank cannot be over-emphasised.

If deposits get withdrawn from banks, they lose the trust of customers and this can trigger a domino effect, with more customers moving their money to other banks. Case in point is YES Bank, which has lost around Rs 70,000 cr of deposits in the past few months.

On the liability side, customers in India are multi-leveraged by the banks in terms of other products like credit cards, personal loans, home loans and other forms of credit, a flight of deposits can also lead to a shift of such businesses to other banks.

Retail deposits are sticky in nature because customers intend to keep deposits at branches near their homes. Also, for retail customers, it’s their life savings that they put into fixed deposit accounts, therefore, it’s good for bankers as it remains sticky. Generally, retail deposits are placed among banks with larger franchise and with those offering ease in customer transactions.

Therefore, mid-sized private banks do not have much of a leverage in terms of large scale pan-India presence, rather they rely on a region-centric brand equity and find it tough to get large size retail deposits. Also, when a bank is growing at 4x, 5x, 6x plus industry rate, they aren’t able to match their retail deposit growth to their balance sheet growth and thus rely more on corporate/government deposits and other chunky deposits to meet their needs.

Post YES Bank’s stress period, mid-private banks have been hit hard in terms of withdrawal of deposits by state governments. Among private sector banks, as of FY19, top 20 customers formed 24.3 percent of IndusInd Bank’s deposits and 18.4 percent of RBL Bank’s deposits.

Data shows that large private banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have a relatively lower proportion of non-retail deposits. Federal Bank is the best private bank in terms of concentration of deposits by top 20 accounts.