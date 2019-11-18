Business
Deposit insurance may be hiked to Rs 5 lakh, says report
Updated : November 18, 2019 09:58 AM IST
The current limit in deposit insurance was last revised on May 1, 1993, after the Bank of Karad went down in the securities scam of 1992.
Additionally, the finance ministry is likely to introduce a new scheme raising deposit insurance for wholesale depositors at Rs 25 lakh.
The two issues may figure when the Reserve Bank of India’s central board meets on December 13 in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more