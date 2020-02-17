Economy
Deloitte stops non-audit services to public interest entities in India
Updated : February 17, 2020 03:36 PM IST
Deloitte said this voluntary action is in the spirit of self-regulation and extends beyond non-audit services permissible under prevailing rules and regulations in India.
The announcement by Deloitte comes days after another audit firm Price Waterhouse Network of Firms in India said they will no longer provide non-audit services to their audit clients that are governed by the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).