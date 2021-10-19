Delhi Police arrest 3 HDFC Bank staff in connection with unauthorised withdrawals from NRI account

HDFC Bank spokesperson said, "Our systems detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. Basis the system alerts, we reported the matter to law enforcement agencies for further and necessary investigation, and lodged an FIR."

HDFC Bank has suspended three of its employees in connection with certain unauthorised, suspicious transactions detected by its systems.

HDFC Bank, in a statement, said, "Our systems detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. Basis the system alerts, we reported the matter to law enforcement agencies for further and necessary investigation, and lodged an FIR."

The bank said on the basis of the FIR, the Delhi Police has arrested some suspects, which include the bank's staff.

"We have suspended bank staff pending outcome of the investigation. The bank is extending full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation. At HDFC Bank, there's zero tolerance for any misconduct, financial or otherwise," it added.

The Delhi Police's cybercrime unit of special cell has arrested 12 persons in connection with the matter, including three HDFC Bank employees.

A statement from the police read, "CyPAD, Cyber Crime Unit of Special Cell busted a racket of fraudsters involved in unauthorised attempts and hacking through internet banking and attempts of withdrawal using fraudulently obtained cheque book of a high valued NRI customer of HDFC Bank. They also procured an Indian mobile phone number identical to the USA's mobile number of the account holder registered in the KYC. 12 persons including 3 employees of HDFC bank, have been arrested."

The police said that the bank had filed a complaint with the cybercrime unit alleging many unauthorised internet banking attempts were noticed in one NRI bank account.

Further, there were attempts to withdraw cash from the same account using the fraudulently obtained cheque book.

"Attempts were also made to get update mobile phone number in the KYC of the same bank account by replacing the already registered US mobile phone number with similar/identical Indian mobile phone number. HDFC Bank further alleged that in all 66 attempts were made to access the internet banking of the account," the police statement said.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18; KPS Malhotra, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police; said that all these 66 attempts were thwarted, and no money could actually be taken out of the bank.

According to the Delhi Police investigation, the mastermind behind the attempted hack knew that the NRI account was lying dormant with "huge funds". He, along with his associates, gathered information regarding the account. With the help of a female employee, they acquired a cheque book of the said account and they also got the debt freeze of the account removed.

The investigation has revealed that the HDFC bank employee was promised Rs 10 lakhs and insurance business of Rs 15 lakhs (which was the target assigned to her by the bank for appraisal) in return for her help.

"All these attempts of withdrawal, unauthorised login attempts to internet banking, updating of mobile phone number was only possible due to connivance of the bank employees. Further raids are in progress and investigation is being carried out," the police statement read.