Delhi HC refers to RBI PIL seeking probe into 'fit and proper' status of IndusInd Bank promoters Hindujas

The Delhi High Court (HC) has referred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the "fit and proper" status of Hindujas as the IndusInd Bank promoters.

The PIL seeks for restrictions on Hindujas from being allowed to increase promoter stake to 26 percent, citing alleged criminal antecedents.

The HC has directed for the RBI to consider and examine the PIL and the issues raised against Hindujas.

The PIL has been filed by Delhi-based tax advocate Mahek Maheshwari.

It has cited dispute within the Hinduja family, allegations of tax evasion through overseas entities, and Bofors kickback case to imply that the Hindujas are not "fit and proper".

It also sought stay on implementation of Internal Working Group recommendation allowing increase in promoter stake from 15 percent to 26 percent.

The PIL has alleged inaction by the Centre and RBI by allowing "a corrupt scenario in banking sector".