Delhi HC pulls up RBI over plea seeking regulation of digital lending platforms

The Delhi High Court pulled up the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 27 over its claim that it has no power to regulate digital lending platforms that were charging exorbitant interest rates.

The court’s reaction came on a petition seeking the regulation of digital lending platforms

The PIL in the Delhi High Court states that there are clear instances of overcharging of exorbitant interest rates. It also cited reports concerning cases, where online platforms can charge as much as over 500 percentage points on an annualised basis for the money that they allow to borrowers.

When concerns were raised before the Delhi HC and the RBI’s response was sought, the central bank said it can only regulate banks and NBFCs, and that digital platforms do not fall under its purview. Perhaps, the Centre should be asked how to regulate online lending platforms, RBI said.

The high court slammed the RBI for its response and even raised the question that when it is known that the online lending platforms are charging exorbitant rates of interest, can the RBI, the banking regulator, afford to look away.

The court also observed that this is a very pertinent issue that affects small borrowers. It said that there is certainly room for negotiation and for developing some form of regulation that will ensure that there is at least an upside gap in terms of the interest rate that is charged to small borrowers.

