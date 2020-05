Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a single judge bench order that directed relief from payment of non-convertible debentures (NCD) dues to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Delhi HC has granted liberty to Indiabulls to move afresh seeking protection against the RBI's moratorium circular.

Indiabulls has withdrawn plea seeking protection from payment of NCD dues under the Reserve Bank of India moratorium. The company will file a fresh “comprehensive” plea seeking protection against liabilities to be serviced during the lockdown period.

On April 22, a single judge bench of Delhi HC held that no-coercive action could be taken against Indiabulls Housing for failing to pay dues.

On April 29, Delhi High Court stayed the order protecting Indiabulls Housing from making payments to fund houses. The order was in effect until May 4.

Earlier, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), IDBI Trusteeship and ICICI Lombard had moved the Supreme Court against allowing Indiabulls Housing a moratorium on payment of NCD dues.

Indiabulls had sought protecting from payment of Rs 604 crore payable to mutual fund houses that held NCDs issued by Indiabulls. The firm had argued that due to the RBI’s moratorium it was “impossible” to effect recoveries and unable to discharge dues.