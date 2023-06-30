Deepak Parekh set to hang up his boots; it’s the end of an era for Indian Banking

Uniting HDFC and HDFC Bank in India's largest corporate merger ever, he has forged a financial behemoth and a legacy that seems unmatched in the country's financial services sector.

Life has come full circle for Deepak Shantilal Parekh, the 78-year old Chairman of HDFC Limited, and a doyen of the Indian banking sector. Deepak Parekh’s reign at the helm of HDFC has come to an end, with the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank becoming a reality. He would be ineligible to serve on the bank’s board after the merger, owing to RBI’s rules on age limits.

In his final act, Parekh stitched together the biggest corporate merger in India’s history, creating a financial behemoth by bringing HDFC under the fold of HDFC Bank. By doing this, he has left behind a legacy that will probably be impossible to match in India’s financial services sector.

“After turning the dream of owning a home into reality for millions of Indians in the course of its 45-year journey, Housing Development Finance Corporation has found a home within the family…"As the son grows older, he acquires the father's business,” with these words, Parekh had announced the merger of the two entities in April last year. The merger is now nearly completed, with the boards meeting today (July 1) to approve the merger.