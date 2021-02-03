Decoding Tax Planning with Mutual Funds

The right approach to tax planning with mutual funds can reduce your tax liabilities significantly. Investments in tax-saving mutual funds can help you fulfill not just your wealth creation goals but, they can also help you save taxes. On this budget special episode of Smart Investor, Santosh Nair, Editor – CNBCTV18.com and Chintan Haria, Head – Product Development & Strategy - ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, discuss if investors should revisit their complete financial planning and investments amid the pandemic shedding light on the recommended investment for ELSS for better returns while planning taxes.