Decoding Budget 2021 tax measures and its impact

Authored by Prashant Kapoor and Ravi Wadhawan

In a time of unprecedented economic stress, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented the first budget of the new decade. The Budget has endeavored to get India back on track and when the economy needed a stimulus for growth, Finance Minister believed in raising the resources without raising the taxes. Needless to say, the existing government has been focusing on promoting make in India, Atma-Nirbhar Bharat by encouraging start-ups in India, reducing compliances, rationalization of various tax provisions and incentivizing digital transactions.

The Finance Bill proposed to extend tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in start-ups by one more year thereby providing a much-needed post-pandemic boost to the eligible assessees who were unable to avail of the tax benefit due to sunset restriction in the covid outbreak.

The Government has proposed to withdraw a tax benefit for merger and acquisition transactions by providing that no depreciation would be allowed on goodwill of a business or profession on the basis that unlike other assets, goodwill of a business cannot be depreciated but rather may get appreciated. This amendment would be harsher in a genuine cash transaction where the businesses are acquired at a fair value, unlike group merger/restructurings.

This would result in an increase in the marginal cost of transactions and would further, result in an increase in the taxable income of the companies that undertook M&A transactions in the past.

With the introduction of e-proceedings in the past to reduce human interface, time taken to conduct and complete such processes has greatly reduced. Therefore, this Budget has now proposed to reduce the time limit for completion of assessment proceedings to 9 months from 12 months. The belated and revised returns can now be filed latest by three months before the end of the relevant assessment year or before the completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier. Further, the government has proposed to reduce the time limit for reopening the assessment from the existing 6 years to 3 years.

Owing to long pendencies before the authority for advance ruling due to vacancies of bench members, the AAR system is proposed to be abolished and a new ‘Board for Advance ruling’ shall be incorporated.

It is proposed to increase the limit for tax audit for persons who are undertaking 95% of their transactions digitally from Rs 5 crore to Rs. 10 crore.

Various amendments have been proposed to reduce the compliance burden such as exemption in filing an income tax return by a senior citizen who is 75 years or above with specified income, exemption from deduction of tax at source on payment of dividend to business trusts, and dividend income would not be considered for the purposes of payment of advance taxes.

In order to incentivize the purchase of affordable housing, it is proposed to extend the tax holiday and claim for an additional deduction for interest by one more year.

The government has settled the existing litigation on the allowability of delay in employee’s contribution to provident fund and ESI by the employer. It is now proposed to clarify that any such contribution by the employer after the due date specified in the relevant Act would be disallowed.

Presently, the sum received under a life insurance policy where the premium payable for any of the years, does not exceed 10 percent of the actual sum assured is exempted from tax. Such exemption shall not apply to ULIP issued on or after 1 February 2021, if the amount of premium payable for any of the years exceeds Rs 2,50,000 and where any sum is received from the ULIP other than on the death of a person. Such income would be subject to capital gains tax.

The Finance Minister also proposed the strategic sale of two public sector banks and one general insurance company. The divestments will help raise revenue for the government and is expected to improve efficiency and provide momentum to privatization.

A hike in FDI limit in Insurance from 49 percent to 74 percent is also proposed. However, the majority directors on board and key management personnel will be Indians.

Given the economic stress, the expectation from this budget was high, but the Finance Minister in her speech mentioned that a lot of relaxation and exemptions have already been provided such as concessional corporate tax rates, increased standard deduction.

The Industry/investors were also expecting an increase in long-term capital gains rate or surcharge rates or the introduction of a covid cess, but the Government has not made any such new levy, which is quite comforting. From a direct tax perspective, all effort has been made to make life easier for the taxpayer by reduced compliances and procedures which are in line with the commitment made by this Government. Overall, this Budget is a progressive Budget that is well-timed and can bring the economy to its expected growth trajectory.