Decline in bad loan provisions boosts Bank of Maharashtra's profit to Rs 355 crore in March quarter

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday said its net profit for the March quarter more than doubled to Rs 355 crore from Rs 165 crore a year ago on improved loan sales and asset quality leading to lower provisioning and better cost-to-income ratio. For the full year to March, the Pune-based lender saw its net profit rising two-fold to Rs 1,152 crore as against Rs 550 crore in FY21.

Chief executive and managing director A S Rajeev attributed the robust numbers to the overall improved sentiment and the rising credit demand. As a result, advances rose 25.62 percent to Rs 1,35,240 crore for the year and the better business environment led to improved repayments bringing down gross NPAs to 3.94 percent and net NPAs to 0.97 percent.

The bank saw a massive improvement in overall asset quality with fresh slippages at Rs 728 crore matching the recoveries at the same amount in the year. Its gross NPAs nearly halved to 3.94 percent from 7.23 percent in March 2021 quarter, and from 4.73 percent in December 2021, while net NPAs more than halved to 0.97 percent from 2.48 percent in March 2021 and from 1.24 percent in December 2021.

This led to the bank making lower provisions which plunged 73 percent to Rs 365 crore on year from Rs 1,341 crore and from Rs 836 crore in the December quarter, down 56 percent. While total business grew 19.84 percent to Rs 3,37,534 crore, gross advances grew 25.62 percent to Rs 1,35,240 crore in Q4 as against Rs 1,07,654 crore in Q4FY21 and net advances rose 28.09 percent to Rs 1,31,170 crore and total deposits rose 16.26 percent to Rs 2,02,294 crore of which the low-cost Casa stood at 57.85 percent.

Rajeev said net interest income, which is the difference between what the bank earned from lending after paying interest for its funds, rose 16.56 percent to Rs 1,612 crore during the quarter as net interest margin improved to 3.17 percent, as the cost to income ratio was contained at 44.76 percent. Projecting for a stronger year of growth and profitability, Rajeev told .