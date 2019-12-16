December 31 is PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Here is how to do it

The Income Tax department has made it mandatory to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by December 31. The December 31 deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was extended from the earlier deadline of September 30 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

"Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December 2019," the department said in a public message on Sunday.

The move by authorities comes a year after the Supreme Court declared the Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN.



For the registered user at income tax e-filing website



There are chances that your PAN is already linked with Aadhaar by the income tax department if you have mentioned it previously while filing ITR in the previous assessment years.

You can also check if your Aadhaar is already linked to your PAN by visiting the income tax e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

All you have to do is, log in to the website by entering PAN (User ID), password and your date of birth, click on 'Profile Settings' tab, and select the last option 'Link Aadhaar'. The screen will show the message, 'Your PAN is already linked to Aadhaar number XXXX1234'.

In case your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar then a form will appear where you will be required to enter details -- name, date of birth and gender as per PAN records. Next your Aadhaar number. Click on submit after entering the captcha code appearing on the screen.



For non-registered users



Click on 'Link Aadhaar' on the e-filing website mentioned above and it will direct you to a form where you have to enter details like PAN, Aadhaar number, Name as per your Aadhar.

In case your Aadhaar card has only year of birth, select the option: 'I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card'

Now, enter the captcha code and click on submit. Once submitted successfully, a message will be displayed on your screen showing your PAN is successfully linked to Aadhaar.