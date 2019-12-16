#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

December 31 is PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Here is how to do it

Updated : December 16, 2019 09:28 PM IST

The December 31 deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was extended from the earlier September 30 deadline by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.
You can also check if your Aadhaar is already linked to your PAN by visiting the income tax e-filing website.
December 31 is PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Here is how to do it
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

Here’s why CLSA believes market expectations should be moderate post US-China phase-I trade deal

Here’s why CLSA believes market expectations should be moderate post US-China phase-I trade deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV