Finance
Deal talks between Max Financial Services and Hero Corporate Services hit a roadblock
Updated : February 04, 2020 04:01 PM IST
Sunil Munjal was also in discussion with a few private equity players including US private equity firm Bain Capital for a tie-up to execute the said transaction.
For Hero Corporate, the transaction would enable its entry into the life insurance sector as Max Financial Services owns 71.79 percent stake in Max life insurance arm.
Any transaction with Axis Bank would also be beneficial for the bancassurance tie-up which the bank already has with Max Life Insurance but is only valid till 2021.