DCB Bank announced the launch of the virtual video booth facility for contactless onboarding of new customers.

This will enable any Indian resident to apply for DCB Bank fixed deposit through video-based KYC without visiting the branch or meeting a DCB Bank representative, the bank said in a statement.

The digital onboarding facility will be available for 'DCB Zippi Online Fixed Deposit'.

"The entire process is user friendly, free of cost and takes only a couple of minutes (2-3 minutes). Customers can choose a convenient time for video KYC on any working day. Post-video KYC, customers can open multiple DCB Zippi accounts of any value," the lender said.

"Over time the bank expects to activate other banking accounts and relationships using the virtual video booth," it added

DCB Bank Head, SME and Retail Banking, Praveen Kutty, said, “ The virtual KYC facility is a significant transition to the new normal taking into account important issues of the day – the pandemic and degradation of the environment. It address fears of social distancing and face-to-face contact by going contactless."