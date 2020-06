DCB Bank launched DCB Zippi online fixed deposit (FD) scheme that allows any resident Indian to open an account from the comfort of home.

“Investors can choose between regular DCB Zippi online fixed deposit or opt for the benefit of free life insurance with DCB Zippi online Suraksha fixed deposit”, the bank said in a statement.

The regular 'Zippi FD' allows the customer to select flexible tenure and interest payment options while the 'DCB Zippi Online Suraksha Fixed Deposit' offers a fixed interest rate for three years and free life insurance cover.

"The insurance cover is equal to the single DCB Zippi Suraksha Fixed Deposit amount subject to a ceiling of Rs 50 lakh. That means a single DCB Zippi Suraksha fixed deposit amount above Rs 50 lakh is eligible for free life insurance cover of maximum Rs 50 lakh. No life insurance premium is payable by the customer for this specific life insurance cover. No medical tests are required for the linked life insurance," the bank said.

Individuals anywhere in India can invest in 'DCB Zippi Online Fixed Deposit' without having to open a savings account with DCB Bank. Upon maturity of the DCB Zippi FD, the interest earned and principal amount are transferred to the customer’s savings account from which the principal or the original investment amount was received to make the Zippi FD.

"One can invest as low as Rs 10,000 up to Rs 5 lakh in DCB Zippi Fixed Deposit, tenure ranges from 30 days to 5 years. The interest rate payable for the DCB Zippi FD varies with the duration. A customer can opt for quarterly compounding by reinvesting the interest or receive the interest earned amount on a monthly or quarterly basis," said Praveen Kutty, Head - Retail and SME Banking, DCB Bank.

To open a DCB Zippi Online Fixed Deposit instantly, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit dcbbank.com, click on Zippi on the home page, and fill up the online application