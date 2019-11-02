DBS, Yes Bank deny acquisition reports

Singapore-based DBS Bank said on Saturday that reports claiming that it will acquire controlling stakes in Yes Bank were false.

"The rumours of DBS acquiring a stake in Yes Bank are unfounded and baseless," a DBS spokesperson told IANS.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank also confirmed that the DBS acquisition reports were false.

Earlier, Yes bank in an exchange filing said that the bank had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors.