DBS, Indostar Capital among suitors for Lakshmi Vilas Bank as RBI plays matchmaker

Updated : February 06, 2020 08:26 PM IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank had announced their merger in April 2019. But the move was blocked by the RBI in October 2019.
The bank did not reveal the reason cited for the regulator’s decision.
Prior to the decision, the RBI had put Lakshmi Vilas Bank under the Prompt Corrective Action framework due to a sharp rise in NPAs, insufficient liquidity to manage risks and negative returns on assets for two consecutive years.

