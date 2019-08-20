DBS Bank to enter India's credit card market next year

Southeast Asia's biggestÂ bankÂ DBSÂ Group Holdings is preparing toÂ enterÂ the localÂ creditÂ cardÂ marketÂ in India in 2020, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The Singapore-based lender's move highlights its efforts to tap growth outside its homeÂ marketÂ to offset weakness in the local economy.

"We will launch ourÂ creditÂ cardÂ by the second, or the third quarter ofÂ nextÂ year," said Shantanu Sengupta, head of consumerÂ banking forÂ DBSÂ in India on the sidelines of aÂ banking industry event in Mumbai.

Global rivals, such as Citigroup, are also looking to expand theirÂ creditÂ cardÂ customer base in India. Earlier thisÂ year,Â India'sÂ top digital payments player Paytm announced plans to launch aÂ cardÂ with Citi, giving the USÂ bankÂ an opportunity to service some of Paytm's more than 300 million clients.

India'sÂ creditÂ cardÂ marketÂ is still small in comparison to its debitÂ cardÂ market. The latest data from May showed 48.9 millionÂ creditÂ cardÂ users in the country, compared with some 825 million with debitÂ cards.

DBS, which had set a target of reaching a 5 million customer base in India by 2023, now expects to achieve this target early.

"We've crossed more than half the customer target already and hence we'll be able to cross the mark before the deadline," said Sengupta. He saidÂ DBSÂ was not daunted by the ongoing economic slowdown in India and was currently focusing on increasing its domestic branches.

