Davos 2023 | Adar Poonawalla to launch vision fund for startups, begin with Rs 1,000 cr

Vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India's (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday, January 17, said the company is going to launch the vision fund for startups and privately-listed companies and is planning to invest Rs 1,000 crore, to start with. In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos, Switzerland, Poonawalla said the vision fund will be a category 2 fund.

"We will add another few thousand crores of other capital and our own capital as we build up a track record. This is going to be invested in listed and unlisted entities," the CEO said.

Covovax

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, he said the SII has supplied about 100 million doses to Europe and US as it's the first and only USFDA and European-approved vaccine.

Magma Fincorp

On the non-banking finance company, Poonawalla said the company will increase its stake in Magma from 55 percent to around 80 percent over the next few months. "We have got the finance and general insurance business that I am very excited about. We did a recent deal to sell off the housing part which was a subsidiary and focus all our capital and energy on the NBFC," he said.

In 2021, Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings acquired a controlling stake in Magma Fincorp via a preferential allotment for an aggregate value of Rs 3,456 crore.

Vaccines

The CEO said for SII, COVID-19 is pretty much over in terms of vaccine production as the company is back to the HPV vaccine launch, which will be launched in the next few days. Also, the company is hoping to roll out the malaria vaccine for Africa at the end of this year.

China

He said people are concerned about Beijing getting a grip on the COVID-19 situation as the world doesn't want the pandemic to spread again and cause disruption in other countries. SII is trying to engage and offer good vaccines from the West and from India to China.