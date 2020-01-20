Davos 2020: How its unique initiatives earned Telangana a spotlight at the WEF meet
Updated : January 20, 2020 01:53 PM IST
Telangana's capital Hyderabad, a major IT hub of the country, is the 2nd highest contributor to India's IT exports.
Telangana has been in the top two names for 'Ease of Doing Business' in India consecutively for the last three years.
As of January 2019, Telangana attracted more than $21 billion in investments since its formation in 2014.
