Economy
CXOs may have to pay GST on their fat paychecks, says report
Updated : November 14, 2019 12:02 PM IST
The tax department, the report said, requires firms in the country to proportionately distribute common costs and treat them as part of the supply chain.
Top firms based in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi have already started receiving queries from the tax department.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more