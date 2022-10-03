Customs department probes tax evasion by Chinese goods importers

The customs department is looking into tax evasion by some Indian companies for allegedly importing goods from China and not paying applicable tax by allegedly gaming the rules and misusing the free trade agreement (FTA) route.

The finance Ministry is keeping a close watch on the importers gaming the rules of origin norms, misusing FTA route where India is in concessional duty agreement with Southeast Asian countries, routing their imports from China via these FTA routes to evade duties.

Keeping a close watch on such imports customs department is yet again planning to resume intense physical inspection of all consignments imported from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, etc, amid large-scale dumping and duty evasion.

Recent internal analysis of the customs department highlights that importers are getting in finished goods under the garb of raw material and intermediaries, violating norms, getting concessional duty access to the country without any value addition.

Major product categories seen violating these norm includes garments, plastic products, suitcases, handbags, furniture, household items, cosmetic items, electronic goods, mechanical and electrical products, mobile phones, laptops, etc.

Important to note here is that India's imports from China alone have surged 34 percent to over $78.5 billion during January to April this year. Despite the fact that a lot of major imports are coming via other routes as well.