Currency in circulation rises to Rs 21 lakh crore as on March '19
Updated : December 09, 2019 10:39 PM IST
Fresh series of Rs 500 was issued and a new denomination of Rs 2,000 has been introduced
It was also found that 99.3 percent of the invalid Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes returned to the banking system
